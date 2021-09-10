UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Immunizes People With Shots Of Different Vaccines Amid Supplies Shortage

Vietnam Immunizes People With Shots of Different Vaccines Amid Supplies Shortage

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Vietnamese health officials allowed using Moderna and Pfizer vaccines interchangeably amid vaccines' shortage, the official VietnamNews reported on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the week, people in the Vietnamese largest Ho Chi Minh City, most affected by the pandemic, have been offered a second dose of Pfizer as an alternative to Moderna vaccine due to the supplies shortage of the latter one.

The only source of Moderna at the moment is a five-million-doses donation from the US via COVAX Facility, VietnamNews added.

Pfizer is expected to be more available in Vietnam as 51 million shots are to be supplied by the US by the end of this year.

The two vaccines are estimated as interchangeable by Vietnam's health authorities as they both are mRNA vaccines, produced in similar ways and containing similar components.

