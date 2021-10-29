Vietnam Jails 5 Journalists for Posting Criticism Online - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Five Vietnamese journalists were jailed for between two and four-and-a-half years on Thursday for posting stories online that criticized the communist government, media reported.

A district court near the southern city of Can Tho convicted the journalists of "abusing democratic freedoms" with their social media posts, the VnExpress newspaper reported.

The five created a group called Clean Journalism in August 2019 with a Facebook page and a YouTube channel. It was disbanded after one of the suspects was arrested in late 2020.

The Vietnamese authorities reportedly said that the group's articles "masqueraded as anti-corruption" pieces but were "corruption itself." All five were banned from working as journalists for three years.