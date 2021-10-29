UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Jails 5 Journalists For Posting Criticism Online - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Vietnam Jails 5 Journalists for Posting Criticism Online - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Five Vietnamese journalists were jailed for between two and four-and-a-half years on Thursday for posting stories online that criticized the communist government, media reported.

A district court near the southern city of Can Tho convicted the journalists of "abusing democratic freedoms" with their social media posts, the VnExpress newspaper reported.

The five created a group called Clean Journalism in August 2019 with a Facebook page and a YouTube channel. It was disbanded after one of the suspects was arrested in late 2020.

The Vietnamese authorities reportedly said that the group's articles "masqueraded as anti-corruption" pieces but were "corruption itself." All five were banned from working as journalists for three years.

Related Topics

Corruption Social Media Facebook Can Tho August 2019 2020 YouTube Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

2 hours ago
 Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubi ..

Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Ukraine's ..

35 minutes ago
 Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill ..

Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill Gap in US Cybersecurity Skill

35 minutes ago
 At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in ..

At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in capital: medics

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.