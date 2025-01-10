Open Menu

Vietnam Jails Ex-lawyer Over Facebook Posts: Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Vietnam jails ex-lawyer over Facebook posts: court

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A Vietnamese court on Friday sentenced a prominent former lawyer to three years in jail over Facebook posts it ruled undermined the state by criticising a leading judge.

Tran Dinh Trien, former deputy head of the Hanoi Bar Association, is the latest high-profile lawyer to be targeted by authorities for what they have written online.

Rights campaigners say authorities in communist, one-party Vietnam have in recent years stepped up a crackdown on civil society and weaponised the law to silence government critics.

The court in Hanoi convicted the 65-year-old Trien on charges of "abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon state interests" and sentenced him to three years in prison.

The court said he had written posts on his personal Facebook page containing "unauthenticated content" that "affected the reputation of the courts and the chief judge of the supreme court personally".

Trien, head of the Vi Dan "For the People" legal firm in Hanoi, was arrested in June. His legal licence was suspended last week.

Deputy chair of the Hanoi Bar Association from 2013-2018, Trien has defended activists and represented clients on sensitive issues such as land confiscation.

The three Facebook posts he was charged over were uploaded in April and May last year.

In them, he criticised the chief justice of the supreme court, who he said prevented defendants' family members from attending trials and journalists and lawyers from recording video during open trials, according to Human Rights Watch.

Vietnam has strict curbs on freedom of expression, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks it 174th out of 180 countries for press freedom, describing it as one of the world's worst jailers of journalists.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court World Jail Facebook Civil Society Lawyers Hanoi Vietnam April May June Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

3 minutes ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

49 minutes ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

10 hours ago
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

11 hours ago
 Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

12 hours ago
 Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

12 hours ago
 Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey ..

Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc

12 hours ago
 Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited ..

Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World