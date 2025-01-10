Vietnam Jails Ex-lawyer Over Facebook Posts: Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A Vietnamese court on Friday sentenced a prominent former lawyer to three years in jail over Facebook posts it ruled undermined the state by criticising a leading judge.
Tran Dinh Trien, former deputy head of the Hanoi Bar Association, is the latest high-profile lawyer to be targeted by authorities for what they have written online.
Rights campaigners say authorities in communist, one-party Vietnam have in recent years stepped up a crackdown on civil society and weaponised the law to silence government critics.
The court in Hanoi convicted the 65-year-old Trien on charges of "abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon state interests" and sentenced him to three years in prison.
The court said he had written posts on his personal Facebook page containing "unauthenticated content" that "affected the reputation of the courts and the chief judge of the supreme court personally".
Trien, head of the Vi Dan "For the People" legal firm in Hanoi, was arrested in June. His legal licence was suspended last week.
Deputy chair of the Hanoi Bar Association from 2013-2018, Trien has defended activists and represented clients on sensitive issues such as land confiscation.
The three Facebook posts he was charged over were uploaded in April and May last year.
In them, he criticised the chief justice of the supreme court, who he said prevented defendants' family members from attending trials and journalists and lawyers from recording video during open trials, according to Human Rights Watch.
Vietnam has strict curbs on freedom of expression, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks it 174th out of 180 countries for press freedom, describing it as one of the world's worst jailers of journalists.
Recent Stories
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
More Stories From World
-
Shotgun watch: LA fire evacuees guard against looters3 minutes ago
-
Vietnam jails ex-lawyer over Facebook posts: court3 minutes ago
-
Veteran Monfils powers past teenager to reach 35th final3 minutes ago
-
Sinner declares innocence as ATP chief says doping case 'run by the book'14 minutes ago
-
Djokovic claims he was 'poisoned' before 2022 Australian Open deportation24 minutes ago
-
Rangers held by Dundee as title hopes fade53 minutes ago
-
Biden says LA fires most 'devastating' in California's history1 hour ago
-
Air tankers fight Los Angeles fires from frantic skies1 hour ago
-
Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns1 hour ago
-
Tajikistan bets on giant dam to solve electricity crisis2 hours ago
-
Los Angeles fires rage on as US National Guard called in3 hours ago
-
NBA postpones Lakers-Hornets game due to LA-area wildfires3 hours ago