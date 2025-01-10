Open Menu

Vietnam Jails Ex-lawyer Over Facebook Posts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A Vietnamese court jailed a prominent former lawyer for three years on Friday over Facebook posts, a ruling condemned by rights groups as a fresh attack on freedom of expression in the communist country.

Tran Dinh Trien, former deputy chair of the Hanoi Bar Association, is the latest high-profile lawyer to be targeted by authorities for what they have written online.

Rights campaigners say the government in authoritarian, one-party Vietnam have in recent years stepped up a crackdown on civil society and weaponised the law to silence critics.

The court in Hanoi convicted 65-year-old Trien on charges of "abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon state interests", and sentenced him to three years in prison.

The court said he had written posts on his personal Facebook page containing "unauthenticated content" that "affected the reputation of the courts and the chief judge of the supreme court personally".

Trien, head of the Vi Dan "For the People" legal firm in Hanoi, was arrested in June. His legal licence was suspended last week.

He has defended activists and represented clients on sensitive issues such as land confiscation.

The three Facebook posts he was charged over were uploaded in April and May last year.

In them, he criticised the chief justice of the supreme court, who he said prevented defendants' family members from attending trials, and journalists and lawyers from recording video during open trials, according to Human Rights Watch.

Elaine Pearson, HRW's Asia director, urged foreign governments to pressure Vietnam to free Trien.

"It is appalling that lawyer Tran Dinh Trien has been sentenced to three years in prison for peacefully expressing their views online -- something that shouldn't even be a crime," she told AFP.

