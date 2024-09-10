Vietnam Jails Journalist For Seven Years On 'propaganda' Charge
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A Vietnam court Tuesday sentenced a journalist who wrote about issues including corruption, land rights and the environment to seven years in jail, his sister said.
Nguyen Vu Binh -- a political activist who served almost five years in jail in the early 2000s -- was accused of producing propaganda against the state.
"He was given seven years in jail," his sister Nguyen Thi Phong told AFP following the trial in Hanoi.
"At the trial, he told the court he was innocent. He said he did not call on anyone to act against the state. He said he was exercising his right to freedom of speech."
