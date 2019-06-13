UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Jails Shipbuilding Executive In Graft Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:18 AM

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crackdown

A Vietnam shipbuilding magnate has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for embezzlement, according to state media, the latest victim of an unprecedented anti-corruption drive in the communist country

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ):A Vietnam shipbuilding magnate has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for embezzlement, according to state media, the latest victim of an unprecedented anti-corruption drive in the communist country.

Scores of bankers, businessmen and current and former officials have been jailed in the crackdown that has gathered steam since 2016 when a conservative administration came to power vowing to stamp out graft.

Endemic corruption is rampant in Vietnam -- one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing economies -- with graft cascading from everyday business deals to the upper echelons of government.

The current administration has widened its drive to target mismanagement in the oil industry, the security services and the banking sector.

On Wednesday a court in Hanoi jailed Nguyen Ngoc Su, the former board chairman of state-run Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin), for "abusing position and power to appropriate assets", according to state press.

Former director Truong Van Tuyen was jailed for seven years on the same charges, while an ex-deputy director Pham Thanh Son got six years.

The men were convicted for depositing Vinashin capital into to Ocean Bank without the Prime Minister's approval, as required by law.

The court said they colluded with the bank to pocket $4.5 million.

"The defendants' acts were very serious," said Cong An Nhan Dan, the official mouthpiece of the Ministry for Public Security.

Ocean Bank is already embroiled in a scandal of its own.

Dozens of bankers and executives from the privately-owned lender have been jailed for mismanagement and corruption -- including its former director, who was sentenced to death for embezzlement in 2017.

Vinashin was once a crown jewel in Vietnam's state-run enterprises but has fallen from grace thanks to a series of misguided investments and controversies.

It nearly collapsed in 2010 before the state stepped in to save it, and today runs at a fraction of its former might.

Vietnam's conservative president and communist party leader, white-haired apparatchik Nguyen Phu Trong, has vowed to scrub out corruption at every level.

Observers say the anti-corruption drive that he has spearheaded -- which echoes China's campaign -- is unprecedented in its scope and scale.

Critics also say it is politically driven, aimed at stamping out his foes.

Vietnam ranks 117 out of 180 on its corruption perceptions index, worse than Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Thailand Scandal Business China Jail Oil Bank Same Van Hanoi Philippines Malaysia Vietnam 2017 2016 Media From Government Industry Asia Million Court

Recent Stories

US State Department Appoints Donald Booth as Speci ..

26 minutes ago

Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

26 minutes ago

Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US T ..

26 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

26 minutes ago

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

31 minutes ago

Tokyo Hopes Tehran to Continue Respecting Nuclear ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.