UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Kicks Off COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:34 PM

Vietnam kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Monday started a COVID-19 vaccine inoculation campaign, the country's largest vaccination campaign in history, with over 100 million injections expected to be conducted nationwide, Vietnam News Agency reported Monday

HANOI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Monday started a COVID-19 vaccine inoculation campaign, the country's largest vaccination campaign in history, with over 100 million injections expected to be conducted nationwide, Vietnam news Agency reported Monday.

The first doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine began to be given at 8:00 a.m. local time Monday to health workers directly treating COVID-19 patients in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, the southern Ho Chi Minh City and the northern COVID-19 epicenter Hai Duong province.

The Ministry of Health said that vaccination is an important, effective, proactive and indispensable measure in the process of COVID-19 pandemic prevention, and a top priority for the government to help bring lives back to normal.

In the coming days, vaccination will start in other cities and provinces that have been hit by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, targeting people working on the frontline against the epidemic such as health workers, personnel at quarantine facilities as well as contact-tracing teams, police and national defense forces in the localities.

Vietnam received the first batch of 117,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the British company AstraZeneca on Feb. 24.

As of Monday morning, the country has recorded 2,512 cases of COVID-19 infection, according to its Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

Police Company Hai Duong Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus reaches PCB headquarters

5 minutes ago

Pakistani Women contributed immensely for glory, h ..

8 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific’s 3rd seat sale this month: AED300 ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Reports 10,253 New Coronavirus Cases, 379 D ..

1 minute ago

PTI Govt to complete constitutional term: PTI lead ..

1 minute ago

Pope Francis departs Iraq after historic trip: AFP ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.