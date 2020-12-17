Vietnam Launches Human Trials of Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Vietnam has launched human trials of Nanocovax vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the country's Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology company, the official Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, the first test injections of the vaccine were administered on three volunteers in Hanoi. The phase 1 clinical trials of the two-shot vaccine will involve a total of 60 volunteers aged between 18 and 50, with injections made in interval of 28 days.

Nanocovax became the first Vietnam-made vaccine to be approved for human trials. Three more pharmaceutical companies researching COVID-19 vaccines have so far completed trials on animals.

Vietnam is also cooperating with foreign vaccine producers ” from Russia and China among others ” to procure their vaccines so that the country can start mass vaccination of the population on time.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Vietnam has registered 1,405 cases of the coronavirus vaccine, including 1,252 recoveries and 35 fatalities.