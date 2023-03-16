UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Looks To Offshore Wind Power In Transition To Renewable Energy

Vietnam is developing a regulation framework for offshore wind activity as the country has embarked on a roadmap to reduce coal-fired power generation in an effort to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday

Vietnam has untapped potential in the offshore wind because of the strong winds and relatively shallow waters near populated areas, according to the World Bank, which estimates the industry could generate up to almost 30 percent of the country's electricity output by 2050.

More Stories From World

