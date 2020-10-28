UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Mobilizes 250K Troops To Combat 'worst' Storm

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:51 PM

Vietnam mobilizes 250K troops to combat 'worst' storm

Vietnam has mobilized at least 250,000 troops and 2,300 vehicles to combat the "worst storm" facing the country in at least two decades, local media reported Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Vietnam has mobilized at least 250,000 troops and 2,300 vehicles to combat the "worst storm" facing the country in at least two decades, local media reported Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country is facing Storm Molave, the ninth in the East Sea this year and fourth in the current month, which has killed two people with many believed missing, the Vietnam news Agency reported.

Thousands have been displaced by the storm.

The country's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting office said the storm is the strongest in 20 years and will move deeper inland during the day before weakening.

Intermittent rains are also lashing many parts of the country.

According to daily Vietnam News, around 1,242 fishing vessels with 7,430 workers were asked to return home.

More than 44,200 people were evacuated to safety in the Phu Yen province, which is witnessing strong gusts and heavy rainfall.

Vietnam's central region has been reeling from historic flooding and back-to-back storms since early this month.

The rains, landslides and floods have killed at least 130 people while 18 are still missing. The rains affected 7 million people in the country.

The government of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced it will provide 6,500 tons of rice from the national reserves to four central provinces to assist people affected by the recent flooding.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Vehicles Vietnam Media From Government Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

Italy probes Google over abuse of market position

2 minutes ago

After 'forced disappearance', Venezuela confirms a ..

2 minutes ago

France Takes Note of Putin's Proposals on INF, Exp ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees No Need to Provide Financial Help to ..

2 minutes ago

Macao's inward direct investment surges by 167.8 p ..

14 minutes ago

S. Korea's corporate financing posts double-digit ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.