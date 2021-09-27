UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Notes Positive Effect Of Increased Trade With EEU Since FTA Signing - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Vietnam has significantly benefited from strengthening cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in recent years that resulted in a substantially increased trade turnover, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"For Vietnam, the strengthening of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union in recent years has brought about positive economic and trade results, the bilateral trade turnover between the two sides has increased quite substantially since the beginning of the year. The two sides signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in May 2015," Khoi said.

Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's July remark that boosting cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the EEU would give additional dynamics to the trade between Russia and ASEAN, the diplomat noted that Vietnam was the first country to sign a Free Trade Agreement with the EEU, becoming an important bridge between the Southeast Asian association and Russia.

"I completely share the opinion of minister Sergey Lavrov when he thinks that strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union will create more impetus to promote Russia-ASEAN trade turnover ... Good cooperation between the two blocks will definitely facilitate the members of the two blocks to strengthen cooperation with each other," he added.

According to the EEU's statistics, the import-export volume between Vietnam and the block reached $6.2 billion last year, marking an increase of about 12% compared to 2019 and 44% compared to 2015.

