UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Officially Recognizes COVID-19 As National Epidemic - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Vietnam Officially Recognizes COVID-19 as National Epidemic - Prime Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared on Wednesday COVID-19 to be a national epidemic of a "Class A infectious disease" per the law on the prevention and control of infectious diseases, according to the official government news portal, VGP.

"Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 officially declared COVID-19 a national epidemic as the infection cases rose to 212 in 25 provinces and cities across Viet Nam. Of the total infection cases, 196 have been confirmed since March 6, according to the Ministry of Health. As many as 63 cases have been cleared of the virus and exited hospitals as of Wednesday morning," the statement read.

It added that official Class A diseases include extremely dangerous infectious diseases that can transmit rapidly in a widespread manner with a high mortality rate.

The announcement of the national epidemic gives the central government and Vietnam's regional authorities the right to impose additional time limits to fight the virus, according to the Vietnamese VNA state-run news agency.

Starting on Wednesday, Vietnam temporarily closed its borders with Laos and Cambodia, banning any movement through permanent and temporary border checkpoints. Large cities have introduced preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cambodia Laos Vietnam March April Border Government

Recent Stories

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Ministry of Health Launches Corona Helpli ..

35 minutes ago

28 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, 317 total

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches series of webinars to suppo ..

51 minutes ago

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.