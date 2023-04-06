(@FahadShabbir)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Thursday that Hanoi is not supporting sanctions against Russia or the isolation of the country, but is committed to the qualitative development of a strategic partnership with Moscow

HANOI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Thursday that Hanoi is not supporting sanctions against Russia or the isolation of the country, but is committed to the qualitative development of a strategic partnership with Moscow.

"We do not support sanctions, we do not support the isolation of Russia. We are a responsible member of international cooperation. We do not choose sides, we choose justice," Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

The Vietnamese prime minister added that he was pleased with the strengthening and development of the strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam, and noted the need to improve the quality of this cooperation "in accordance with the current situation.

"

Chernyshenko, for his part, said that Vietnam is Russia's "reliable and long-standing partner," noting that the over 70 years of relations between the countries "are not subject to changes or any conjuncture." The Russian politician added that Moscow would "certainly" not change the bilateral relations, which were established by the ancestors of the two nations.

The Soviet-Vietnamese diplomatic relations were established on January 30, 1950, and since then have been developing very dynamically in all fields from politics and diplomacy to economy, trade, culture, social affairs, science and technology.