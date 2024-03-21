Vietnam Parliament Approves President's Resignation Amid Graft Purge
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Vietnam's parliament approved on Thursday the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong, the latest high-profile leader to fall as the communist country is roiled by a sweeping graft purge and political feuding.
The ruling Communist Party announced Wednesday that Thuong had quit after barely a year in the job, saying he was guilty of unspecified "violations and shortcomings".
The 53-year-old's departure, following days of rumours he was on his way out, comes as Vietnam undergoes major -- and uncharacteristic -- political upheaval.
The National Assembly -- a rubber-stamp body -- voted to dismiss Thuong in a closed session at an extraordinary meeting, the state-run Tuoi Tre news website reported.
Vietnam has long prized stability and careful management of political change, but this has been upended by a wide-ranging crackdown on corruption, believed to be orchestrated by party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong -- seen as the most powerful figure in the country.
The purge saw Thuong's predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, forced to resign suddenly last January.
