Vietnam Plans to Gradually Lift Curbs on International Air Travel in 2022

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Vietnam said on Tuesday that it would begin phasing out limitations on international air travel from January, in the hope of boosting tourism and economic recovery after a lengthy pandemic border closure.

Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan submitted a roadmap for a staged restart of unfettered air travel by the fall to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh, according to a government statement.

"The Transport Ministry said that the proposal... will help ease difficulties for aviation business and promote economic recovery and tourism locally and nationwide," it said.

The Southeast Asian nation limited air travel to rescue flights when the pandemic was announced in March of last year. It will mandate quarantines for travelers from 15 countries and territories from January to March of 2022 and reduce the isolation period for tourists from April. Starting in July, air carriers will determine the frequency of flights based on the COVID-19 situation.