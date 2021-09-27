Vietnam Plans to Open Phu Quoc Island to Fully Vaccinated Foreigners This Fall- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Vietnam intends to reopen the popular tourist island of Phu Quoc for foreign tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID19 starting November, Ambassador in Moscow Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with Sputnik.

Phu Quoc was set to welcome fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting October. However, last week, the Vietnamese authorities decided to postpone the reopening because of low local immunization rates.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the tourism industry in Vietnam. Currently, Vietnam plans to gradually open the tourism industry to foreign tourists, with priority given to Russian tourists, from November 2021 to Phu Quoc. After that, we will consider welcoming guests to some other localities such as Khanh Hoa, Da Nang," Khoi said.

Foreign tourists will have to provide a certificate testifying to the owner's full immunization by a COVID-19 vaccine registered in Vietnam, with the second dose received at least 14 days and not more than 12 months before the time of entry.

"Guests must have a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 recognized by the competent authority in Vietnam, the time of discharge from the hospital to the date of entry is not more than 12 months. Guests must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR within 72 hours before departure ... registered to participate in the package tour program of the travel agency," the ambassador added.

Russians tourists are especially welcomed in Vietnam, as prior to the pandemic, the number of Russian arrivals soared, reaching more than 600 in 2019.