Vietnam Praises US Engagement In Southeast Asia At ASEAN-US Summit

Sat 14th November 2020

Vietnam Praises US Engagement in Southeast Asia at ASEAN-US Summit

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, whose country chairs this year's ASEAN-US Summit, on Saturday praised the United States' commitment to engaging in Southeast Asia.

"ASEAN and the US have been fostering cooperation based on mutual respect and understanding for the sake of common goals, such as increasing stability... over four decades," he said by video link.

Prime Minister Phuc said that the coronavirus pandemic put an emphasis on the need for international cooperation and thanked Washington for its initiatives aimed at countering outbreaks of infectious disease in the region.

In a joint statement, the US and ASEAN leaders vowed to support partnership in their "shared health futures" and the need to prioritize global health security and access to quality therapeutics and vaccines.

The US was represented by National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien who attended the summit instead of President Donald Trump for a second year. He estimated that the US had invested $87 million in Southeast Asia's battle against COVID-19.

