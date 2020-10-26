UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Prepares To Evacuate Over 1.2Mln People Over Approaching Storm Molave - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

Vietnam Prepares to Evacuate Over 1.2Mln People Over Approaching Storm Molave - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Vietnamese authorities are preparing to evacuate more than 1.2 million people living in the coastal regions, as a powerful storm ” Molave ” is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam in the next few days, the VnExpress online newspaper reported on Monday, citing the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The evacuations will take place in seven central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh, the newspaper reported, adding that provincial authorities are ordered to stay in contact with fishermen at sea, evacuate residents to safe places and develop plans to limit the damage caused by the storm.

According to the newspaper, citing the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as of 1 p.m. (06:00 GMT) on Monday, the storm was 560 kilometers (348 miles) east-northeast of the Southwest Cay islet in the South China Sea, with winds of 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour). The storm will move to the west, gradually intensifying, and is expected to reach Vietnamese shores on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the country's National Defense Ministry called for the mobilization of more than 368,000 people, including soldiers, police officers and volunteers, to assist residents in at-risk areas.

Related Topics

Storm Police China Ha Tinh Quang Ngai Quang Tri Vietnam Million P

Recent Stories

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

8 minutes ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

38 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

53 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

1 hour ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.