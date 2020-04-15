Vietnam Prolongs Obligatory Social Distancing Regime in Major Cities - Reports

The Vietnamese government has prolonged the obligatory social distancing regime, which envisages complete self-isolation and restrictions on people's mobility in 12 major cities and areas due to COVID-19 concerns, media reported on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Vietnamese government has prolonged the obligatory social distancing regime, which envisages complete self-isolation and restrictions on people's mobility in 12 major cities and areas due to COVID-19 concerns, media reported on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese VNA state-run news agency said that the social distancing regime was being extended indefinitely in the cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang and nine regions of the country.

It will be lifted as soon as the epidemiological situation is stabilized.

Under the current rules, people are not allowed to leave their homes, except in cases of crucial necessity. Shopping malls and tourist attractions are closed, mass events are prohibited, and wearing masks and washing hands with soap frequently are mandatory, according to the news agency.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 267 COVID-19 cases with no fatalities. A total of 171 people have recovered from the disease.