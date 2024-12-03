Open Menu

Vietnam Property Tycoon On Death Row Awaits Appeal Verdict

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Vietnam property tycoon on death row awaits appeal verdict

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A Vietnamese property tycoon sentenced to death in a multi-billion-dollar fraud case arrived in court Tuesday, as she awaits the verdict of her appeal in one of the biggest corruption prosecutions in history.

Property developer Truong My Lan, 68, was convicted earlier this year of embezzling money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) -- which prosecutors said she controlled -- and condemned to die for fraud totalling $27 billion.

In her official handwritten appeal of more than five pages seen by AFP, Lan said the death sentence was "too severe and harsh", asking the court to consider a more "lenient and humane approach".

On Tuesday, Lan sat in the front row of the courtroom, waiting to hear if her life would be spared. Next to her was her husband, who is appealing a nine-year sentence for violating banking regulations.

The month-long appeal was attended by more 100 lawyers, according to state media.

Tens of thousands of people who invested their savings in SCB lost money, shocking the communist nation and prompting rare protests from the victims.

According to Vietnamese law, Lan could escape the death penalty if she proactively returns three-quarters of the embezzled assets and is judged to have cooperated sufficiently with authorities.

