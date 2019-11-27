UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Purchases Russian ORSIS T-5000 High-Precision Sniper Rifles - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Vietnam has purchased a large stock of Russian ORSIS T-5000 high-precision sniper rifles, Vladimir Zlobin, the general director of the ORSIS manufacturer, under the Promtechnologies group, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are working closely with Vietnam. This year we have completed a major contract for the supply of T-5000 to several law enforcement agencies in this country," the source said.

According to the manufacturer, the Т-5000 rifle, on the basis of which the Precision sniper weapon system was developed, is a breakthrough rifle that meets all modern demands. The rifle is intended as a weapon for counterterrorism and specialized sniper military units.

In October 2019, ORSIS products were presented to the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his latest visit to Russia. According to Zlobin, the country is showing great interest in manufactures.

