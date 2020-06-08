Vietnam Ratifies Free Trade Deal With EU - Official Portal

UrduPoint.com
Vietnam's legislature, the National Assembly, ratified a free trade deal and an investment protection agreement with the European Union on Monday, the government portal reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Vietnam's legislature, the National Assembly, ratified a free trade deal and an investment protection agreement with the European Union on Monday, the government portal reported.

The ratification comes as the country marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the bloc. According to the portal, the deals reflect a "great progress" in relations between the two sides.

With the ratification of the deal, Vietnam, in particular, expects to "become a production hub in the region as it would take advantage of 7-10 golden years to access the EU market.

"

Under the free trade agreement, Vietnam will eliminate 65 percent of import tax on EU goods after the deal takes effect, which is expected to happen in July. The rest of duties will be abolished in the next 10 years. The EU is committed to cut 70 percent of tariffs on Vietnam's goods after the deal comes into force, scrapping the rest in the next seven years.

