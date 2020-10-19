Vietnam records 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1,140 in total

Vietnam reported six new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, raising its total confirmed cases to 1,140 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Vietnam reported six new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, raising its total confirmed cases to 1,140 with 35 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health.

The six new cases, who are Vietnamese and French citizens, have recently entered the country and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

The ministry also announced that 15 more patients have been given all-clear, raising the total cured cases in Vietnam to 1,046 as of Monday.

Meanwhile, nearly 12,400 people are being quarantined and monitored in the country, the ministry said.

Vietnam has gone through 47 straight days without any COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the ministry.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked authorities and people not to be complacent and to strictly implement COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures, Vietnam news Agency reported.

He also stressed that residents in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City need to wear face masks in public places and public transportation, said the report.