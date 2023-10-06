Vietnam records more severe dengue fever cases among young people

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Patients with dengue fever in Vietnam have shown complicated developments, many of whom are young but experience severe complications when infected, Vietnam news reported on Friday.

The number of infection cases in the capital city of Hanoi, one of Vietnam's biggest dengue fever hot spots, has kept rising over the past month with more than 15,300 cases so far.

The National Hospital of Tropical Diseases based in Hanoi receives an average of four to five dengue fever cases a day with warning signs of dengue shock, including symptoms of abdominal pain, liver pain, mucosal bleeding, low platelet count, and concentrated blood.

Five percent of the patients are in a severe condition.

Nguyen Trung Cap, vice director of the hospital, said that without intensive care, those patients can fall into dengue shock in only 4-6 hours, and even suffer from severe conditions leading to death.

According to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Hanoi and other northern localities started recording dengue fever cases in July and August, peaking in September and October.