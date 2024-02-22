Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January

Vietnam's cassava export recorded the strongest monthly growth in both volume and value in January, Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday, citing the General Department of Vietnam Customs

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Vietnam's cassava export recorded the strongest monthly growth in both volume and value in January, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The export turnover recorded an increase of 369.6 percent month-on-month in volume and 340.8 percent in value, said the report.

The Southeast Asian country exported 76,118 tons of cassava and earned 19.9 million U.

S. Dollars in January. China remained Vietnam's largest cassava importer.

Last month, Vietnam exported 401,945 tons of cassava and related products to China, earning 183 million dollars, up 48 percent in volume and 38 percent in value from the previous month.

Vietnam currently ranks second in the world in terms of cassava exports, after Thailand.

Cassava exports are expected to bring 2 billion dollars to Vietnam by 2028 and 2.5 billion dollars by 2050.