Vietnam Reduces Quarantine for Vaccinated Travelers to 7 Days - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Vietnam has slashed quarantine for own and foreign citizens arriving in the country from 14 to seven days if they have been fully vaccinated no less than 14 days and no more than 12 months before their entry, Vietnam news Agency reported on Wednesday.

Travelers are required to provide a certificate proving their inoculation with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization and the Vietnamese regulator as well as a negative PCR result taken less than 72 hours before their departure to Vietnam.

The eased rules also include people who have recovered from COVID-19 no more than six months prior to the entry date.

They have to provide documents that they have had COVID-19 and recovered, the state agency specified.

All those who arrive in Vietnam in compliance with the new rules will have to take two PCR tests - the first on arrival and the second on the seventh day of quarantine.

The Health Ministry's decision is based on data from WHO research in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Vietnam's National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam has so far registered over 174,000 COVID-19 cases, including 2,071 related deaths.