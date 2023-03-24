UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Refutes US's Report On Vietnamese Human Rights Situation - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Vietnam Refutes US's Report on Vietnamese Human Rights Situation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The human rights report published by the United States on Monday is biased against Vietnam, the foreign ministry of the Asian country said.

In the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices compiled by the US Department of State, a number of states, including Vietnam, are accused of rights violations. The document accused Vietnam of such egregious human rights violations as torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of its people by government agents, unlawful interference with privacy, restricted freedom of speech and media, use of compulsory child labor and many other abuses.

"Viet Nam always places the people at the centre of and inspiration for national reforms and development process. Viet Nam has made great efforts to improve the people's lives and rights to enjoy life with no one left behind," Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on Thursday during her regular press conference, as quoted by newspaper Vietnam news.

She added that the report contains "biased comments" and is based on false information about the real situation in Vietnam.

The Country Reports on Human Rights Practices are published every year and assess human rights situation in different countries in regard of internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights, as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements. However, some countries - Russia, China, Iran - criticize the practice as biased and politically motivated.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China United States Vietnam Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

22 minutes ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.