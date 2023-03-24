(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The human rights report published by the United States on Monday is biased against Vietnam, the foreign ministry of the Asian country said.

In the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices compiled by the US Department of State, a number of states, including Vietnam, are accused of rights violations. The document accused Vietnam of such egregious human rights violations as torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of its people by government agents, unlawful interference with privacy, restricted freedom of speech and media, use of compulsory child labor and many other abuses.

"Viet Nam always places the people at the centre of and inspiration for national reforms and development process. Viet Nam has made great efforts to improve the people's lives and rights to enjoy life with no one left behind," Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on Thursday during her regular press conference, as quoted by newspaper Vietnam news.

She added that the report contains "biased comments" and is based on false information about the real situation in Vietnam.

The Country Reports on Human Rights Practices are published every year and assess human rights situation in different countries in regard of internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights, as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements. However, some countries - Russia, China, Iran - criticize the practice as biased and politically motivated.