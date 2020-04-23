Vietnam Registered No New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Week - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Vietnam has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The full week ” seven days ” passed without coronavirus," the statement said.

Since the start of the epidemic, 268 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Vietnam and 223 patients have fully recovered.

To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.