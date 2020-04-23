UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Registered No New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Week - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Vietnam Registered No New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Week - Health Ministry

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Vietnam has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The full week ” seven days ” passed without coronavirus," the statement said.

Since the start of the epidemic, 268 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Vietnam and 223 patients have fully recovered.

To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Vietnam Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani appeals govt for financial support of ..

24 minutes ago

No one would be allowed to harm doctors who are ou ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 April 2020

1 hour ago

Death toll rises to 222 after 10, 503 cases of Cor ..

2 hours ago

Traders demand Punjab govtâ€™s permission to open ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.