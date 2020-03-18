Vietnam Registers 67th COVID-19 Case - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Vietnam's Health Ministry has registered another case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which makes the overall number 67, the state-run Vietnam news Agency (VNA) reported on Wednesday.

The patient is a 36-year-old Vietnamese national who has recently come back from Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has stopped issuing visas to foreign citizens for 30 days starting Wednesday. All foreigners who are eligible for a visa-free entry are now obligated to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to the immigration authorities.

According to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Hanoi, the local authorities in several provinces have ordered hotels to stop providing rooms to foreigners.