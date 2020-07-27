UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Registers Another 11 COVID-19 Cases in Da Nang - State Media

Vietnam has confirmed another 11 COVID-19 cases in Da Nang, the city that registered over weekend the country's first domestically transmitted case in over three months, the government's online newspaper reported on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Vietnam has confirmed another 11 COVID-19 cases in Da Nang, the city that registered over weekend the country's first domestically transmitted case in over three months, the government's online newspaper reported on Monday.

Over the past weekend, three positive tests for the coronavirus disease were registered in Da Nang, and the other case was detected in the neighboring province of Quang Nam. Two of the patients are on lung ventilation. Earlier on Monday, government health experts said that the current outbreak has been caused by a new type of the disease that is more infectious.

The eleven new patients are Da Nang residents aged between 24 and 70. Two of them are health workers at Da Nang Hospital, and another seven are patients of the same facility. They had been initially hospitalized with symptoms unrelated to COVID-19.

The authorities have already ordered social distancing in Da Nang and are currently evacuating roughly 80,000 tourists from the coastal city.

The country's coronavirus tally now stands at 431. Public health authorities have so far confirmed no deaths from the disease.

