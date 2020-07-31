Vietnam Registers Record 45 COVID-19 Cases Amid Outbreak in Da Nang - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Vietnam has confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours - marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic - and all of them are linked to the new outbreak in the resort city of Da Nang, the Viet Nam news media outlet reported on Friday citing the Ministry of Health.

The outbreak in Da Nang, which is the first instance of local transmission to be detected in Vietnam since April, was reported over the weekend. A total of 93 new infections linked to this outbreak have been reported so far.

The country immediately began evacuating tourists from the city, banned all domestic passenger flights to and from Da Nang, as well as gatherings of more than two outside offices, schools, hospitals and public places. Over 53,000 people have been quarantined over the past days.

Vietnam's acting health minister has reportedly said that the outbreak was caused by a new strain of the virus different from the one that has been circulating in the country and appears to be more contagious.

Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organization Representative in Vietnam, told Sputnik on Wednesday that there was no reason for increased concern over the outbreak in Da Nang as this strain had already been known to transmit in other countries, while nothing suggested that mutations of the virus caused any changes to its severity or transmissibility.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 671,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Vietnam has recorded 509 cases of COVID-19 so far with no fatalities.