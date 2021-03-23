(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Vietnam became the 56th country to� approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday.

"RDIF ... announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Thus Sputnik V is now approved for use in 56 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Vietnam under the emergency use authorization procedure,"� RDIF said in a press release.

"Russia and Vietnam have a long history of partnership which comprises many areas of cooperation, including the joint fight against the pandemic. Sputnik V is one of the best vaccines in the world. Its approval in Vietnam, one of the most populated countries in Southeast Asia, will provide for protecting the people and getting closer to lifting the restrictions imposed because of coronavirus," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.