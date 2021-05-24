Vietnam reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, 5,404 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 129 new COVID-19 cases from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time Monday, including 128 locally transmitted and one imported, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,404, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the community infections, 72 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 31 in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province, and 13 in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, among others.

Most of the local cases are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Two more COVID-19 patients died Monday, raising the total corona-virus-related deaths to 44.

As many as 2,794 patients have recovered, up 73 from Sunday, and over 173,400 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Monday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 3,918 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 2,348 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.