Vietnam Reports 2,016 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Vietnam recorded 2,016 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 80 from Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health

Among the new cases, only four were imported and the rest were all locally transmitted, said the ministry.

Health authorities of the northern city of Hai Phong on the same day reported 402,830 previously detected COVID-19 cases.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,189,968. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Thursday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,094.

As of Thursday, there were 112 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,948,174 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 247.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 214.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

