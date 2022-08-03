Vietnam reports 2,096 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, Aug. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 2,096 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up 79 from Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,785,122. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Wednesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,094.

As of Wednesday, there were 80 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the southeast Asian country, doubling Tuesday's figure, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,940,462 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 246.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 213.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth dose.