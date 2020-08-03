UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases With Common Origin In Da Nang Resort City

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:10 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Vietnamese health authorities have detected 21 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day either located in or linked to the recently discovered infectious cluster in the coastal resort city of Da Nang, according to a situation report posted on the government's COVID-19 website on Monday.

Of 21 newly detected cases, 15 were found in Da Nang and six others in the neighboring province of Quang Nam. The government said all of them were linked to the currently quarantined Danang Hospital.

The 15 Da Nang cases, aged from 20 to 78, contracted the virus from active carriers, while the six Quang Nam, aged from 38 to 83, got infected while either receiving treatment at the Danang Hospital from non-coronavirus conditions or taking care of the hospitalized family.

Up until a cluster of infections was found in Da Nang last week, Vietnam had no recorded deaths from COVID-19 and almost three months of no domestic transmission. After detecting the new hotbed of infection, the Vietnamese government reimposed strict control measures and locked down several regions deemed high risk.

The total number of cases in Da Nang has now reached 195.

The overall number of cases in Vietnam so far reached 642, including 374 recoveries and six deaths, all of them throughout the past week.

