Vietnam Reports 2,704 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Vietnam recorded 2,704 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 279 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 2,704 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 279 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,382,258. The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the capital Hanoi on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,104.

As of Saturday, there were 113 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,062,585 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 254.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 217.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants, and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

