Vietnam reports 2,855 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam reported 2,855 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up 679 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, only one was imported and the rest were domestically transmitted in 52 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 577 new cases on Tuesday, followed by the northern provinces of Phu Tho with 230 and Vinh Phuc with 156.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,681,214 with 43,058 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,324,934 COVID-19 patients, or more than 87 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 215.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 196.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Tuesday, it has registered nearly 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.