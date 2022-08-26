UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 3,195 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 3,346 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 151 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 3,346 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 151 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,399,400. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Friday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,110.

As of Friday, there were 162 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,126,265 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 89 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 255.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 218.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

