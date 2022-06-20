Vietnam reports 521 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 12 from Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 12 from Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, only one was imported and the rest were domestically transmitted in 42 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 141 new cases recorded on Monday, followed by the central city of Da Nang and the northern Phu Tho province with 27 each.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,738,161 with 43,083 deaths. Nationwide, 9,611,400 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 225.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 202.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.