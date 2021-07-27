UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 7,913 New COVID-19 Cases, 114,260 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 7,913 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, including 7,911 locally transmitted and two imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total tally to 114,260 with 524 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 6,318 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 303 in the southern Dong Thap province, and 239 in the southern Dong Nai province.

As many as 22,946 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,602 from Monday, while 4.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Tuesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 112,057 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 110,487 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the ministry said.

