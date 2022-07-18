Vietnam reports 840 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 840 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 95 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 840 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 95 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,761,435. The country reported no new death from the pandemic on Monday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,091.

As of Monday, 29 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,818,357 COVID-19 patients, or over 91 percent of the total infections have recovered.

Over 239.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 209.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.