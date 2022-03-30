Vietnam reports 85,765 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 85,765 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 2,613 cases from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 85,765 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 2,613 cases from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 85,759 domestically transmitted and six imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 8,141 new cases reported on Wednesday, followed by the northern Bac Giang province with 3,999 cases and the central Nghe An province with 3,731 cases.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 9,472,254, with 42,454 deaths.

Nationwide, as many as 7,268,531 COVID-19 patients, or 77 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 205.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including 188.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Wednesday, it has registered over 9.46 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.