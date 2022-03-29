Vietnam reports 88,378 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Vietnam reported 88,378 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up 5,002 cases from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 88,376 domestically transmitted and two imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 8,993 new cases on Tuesday, followed by the northern Phu Tho province with 4,302 and the northern Bac Giang province with 4,047.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 23,262 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in the northern Quang Ninh province and the central Binh Dinh province.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 9,386,489. Nationwide, 7,153,846 COVID-19 patients, or 76 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Around 205.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 188.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Tuesday, it has registered nearly 9.38 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.

