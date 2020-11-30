UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports First Community Virus In Almost Three Months

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:02 PM

Vietnam reports first community virus in almost three months

Vietnam reported its first local transmission of Covid-19 in nearly three months on Monday, with officials scrambling to prevent a wider outbreak in the country's most populous city

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Vietnam reported its first local transmission of Covid-19 in nearly three months on Monday, with officials scrambling to prevent a wider outbreak in the country's most populous city.

The communist nation was applauded earlier this year for controlling the pandemic with strict restrictions on movement, extensive quarantine measures and a robust track-and-trace regime.

But late on Monday the health ministry announced that that it had detected coronavirus in a 32-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City, a relative of a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant who tested positive on the weekend.

"A temporary lockdown has been made on locations (in the city) where the patient had visited," the ministry said in a statement, adding that dozens of people in contact with the latest case had been put under quarantine.

Vietnam has recorded just 1,347 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths across a country of 95 million.

Life has almost returned to normal in the country over the past almost three months, despite a summer outbreak centred on the beach resort city of Danang that put health authorities back on high alert.

Related Topics

Alert Man Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

7th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communitie ..

3 minutes ago

Unruly drivers, major hurdle in smooth traffic flo ..

44 seconds ago

World AIDS Day to be observed on Dec 1st

45 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asks parents to ..

47 seconds ago

Putin, Uzbek President Discuss Preparations for CI ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC May Decide on Future Oil Output Cut Parameter ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.