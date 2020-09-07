Vietnam Resumes Transport Links With Da Nang After Curbing COVID-19 Outbreak

Vietnam has resumed transport communication, including air traffic, with the city of Da Nang on Monday following the epidemiological situation in the resort city being taken under control, the government said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Vietnam has resumed transport communication, including air traffic, with the city of Da Nang on Monday following the epidemiological situation in the resort city being taken under control, the government said.

According to the statement, the health ministry has not registered new cases of the COVID-19 infection in any province or city of the country, including Da Nang, for four days.

The government expects the resumption of transport traffic with Da Nang to improve the situation in the city's economy, which suffered from the coronavirus-related restrictions for two months.

At the same time, masks and regular disinfection are in place to prevent new outbreaks.

Vietnam has confirmed a total of 1,049 cases of COVID-19 and 35 fatalities.