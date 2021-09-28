Vietnam, Russia Agreed to Deepen Energy Cooperation - Vietnamese Foreign Minister

Vietnam and Russia agreed to do everything possible to deepen cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including in developing downstream projects, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said on Tuesday at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"Almost all major Russian oil and gas corporations, such as Zarubezhneft, Gazprom and Rosneft have worked and are working at oil and gas projects in Vietnam. Joint company Vietsovpetro is a symbol of our successful cooperation .

.. We hope that in the near future we will have more such successful companies ... The oil and gas cooperation between our two countries has gone through many tests. And I can affirm that nothing can threaten or challenge our cooperation in this strategic area. We have agreed that we will continue to do everything we can to deepen cooperation in the oil and gas industry. Not only in developing new fields, but also in developing downstream projects," the Vietnamese minister said.