Vietnam Seeks To Cooperate With Russian Far East In Trade, Mining, Tourism - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Vietnam Seeks to Cooperate With Russian Far East in Trade, Mining, Tourism - Diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Vietnam sees the Russian Far East as a "traditional partner" and wants to expand cooperation in a wide range of areas, including investment, trade, mining, agriculture, tourism, textile, seafood and many others, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung told Sputnik.

"Vietnam is interested in cooperation with the Far East in such areas as investment, trade, mining, agriculture, maritime transport, tourism, education and training. These are traditional areas, but they need additional impetus to increase their effectiveness. Vietnam also has a great demand for such Russian Far Eastern goods as coal, LNG, timber, agricultural and seafood," To said in an interview.

He noted that Vietnam was also interesting in supplying some products to the Russian Far East.

"Our country, in turn, is ready to export textiles, electronics and processed seafood to the Russian Far East. Cooperation in education and training also has considerable potential, and this potential needs to be strengthened in the very near future," To added.

Dwelling on other areas of cooperation, he noted that the VietJet Аir carrier planned to launch direct flights between Cam Ranh and Vladivostok to facilitate the tourist flow, while Vietnam was also ready to provide skilled workforce to develop the Russian Far East.

"We welcome the decision of the Russian government to establish the Free port of Vladivostok with a special legal status and hope that the Russian side will consider creating a mechanism to stimulate and facilitate the turnover of goods, services and labor between Vietnam and the Russian Far East," To stressed.

He noted that such favorable conditions, created by the Russian government, attracted Vietnamese business circles that were willing to cooperate with the Russian Far East and invest in it, adding that the investment of Vietnam's private TH Group in a diary processing complex in Russia was a good example of it.

To was part of a Vietnamese delegation to the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, which Russia's Vladivostok hosted from September 4 to 6.

