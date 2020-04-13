Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to Help Fight COVID-19 - Embassy in Hanoi

The Vietnamese authorities have sent 150,000 medical masks to Russia to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Hanoi said on Monday

"On April 13, a ceremony was held in Hanoi to donate medical products from the government and people of Vietnam to the government and people of Russia.

During the event, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, To Anh Dung, on behalf of the government of Vietnam, conveyed to the Russian side, represented by ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary [Konstantin] Vnukov, 150,000 medical masks to help Russia fight the new coronavirus infection," the Russian Embassy in Vietnam wrote on Facebook.

Russia has, so far, registered 18,328 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths. Vietnam, in turn, has confirmed 265 cases with no fatalities.