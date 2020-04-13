UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks To Russia To Help Fight COVID-19 - Embassy In Hanoi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:29 PM

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to Help Fight COVID-19 - Embassy in Hanoi

The Vietnamese authorities have sent 150,000 medical masks to Russia to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Hanoi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Vietnamese authorities have sent 150,000 medical masks to Russia to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Hanoi said on Monday.

"On April 13, a ceremony was held in Hanoi to donate medical products from the government and people of Vietnam to the government and people of Russia.

During the event, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, To Anh Dung, on behalf of the government of Vietnam, conveyed to the Russian side, represented by ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary [Konstantin] Vnukov, 150,000 medical masks to help Russia fight the new coronavirus infection," the Russian Embassy in Vietnam wrote on Facebook.

Russia has, so far, registered 18,328 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths. Vietnam, in turn, has confirmed 265 cases with no fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Hanoi Vietnam April Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

55 seconds ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

1 minute ago

Putin warns Russia to prepare for 'extraordinary' ..

2 minutes ago

Chelsea rejoice Vialli's cancer recovery

2 minutes ago

Trump says OPEC+ planning to cut production 20 mn ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Sikh community on Khals ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.