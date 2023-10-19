Open Menu

Vietnam Sends Over 110,000 Laborers Abroad In 9 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Vietnam sends over 110,000 laborers abroad in 9 months

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- Vietnam sent more than 110,000 laborers abroad for work under contract in the first nine months of this year, Vietnam news Agency reported on Thursday, citing the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Among those laborers, nearly 79,000 returned home after their contracts expired.

The number of laborers working abroad under valid contracts was over 650,000.

Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said Vietnam's labor market continues to recover in the first nine months of 2023, the government's portal reported.

As of September, the national labor force reached 52.3 million people, up 760,000 laborers compared to the same period last year.

Related Topics

Same Vietnam September Market Government Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 minutes ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

1 hour ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

12 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

13 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

14 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

14 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

14 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World