Vietnam sends over 110,000 laborers abroad in 9 months

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- Vietnam sent more than 110,000 laborers abroad for work under contract in the first nine months of this year, Vietnam news Agency reported on Thursday, citing the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Among those laborers, nearly 79,000 returned home after their contracts expired.

The number of laborers working abroad under valid contracts was over 650,000.

Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said Vietnam's labor market continues to recover in the first nine months of 2023, the government's portal reported.

As of September, the national labor force reached 52.3 million people, up 760,000 laborers compared to the same period last year.